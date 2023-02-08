A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Eric Norman Stewart, continual sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Sept. 2, 2016, Judge Steve Rogers.
Shawn Langenderfer, online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, Oct. 12, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
India Marie Morgan, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 4, 2021, Judge Chad Bridges.
Rawlings Nwanna, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 28, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Xavier Dewayne Arnold, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, May 11, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter. According to the indictment, Arnold has been previously convicted of the same offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Gerardo Montes-Salcido, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, more than 400 grams, an unspecified felony, June 13, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Sonia Guadalupe Alvarenga, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, June 19, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Shawn Green, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Yun Peng Li, illegal dumping, more than 1,000 pounds or 200 cubic feet, a state-jail felony, July 4, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
David Isaiah Collins, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 11, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Evelt Louis Davis, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Aug. 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Davon Bloodworth, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Oct. 9, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Joseph Gomez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jaqualyn Javon Scott, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 22, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Carmen Gonzalez Martinez, continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, Oct. 22, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Joshua James Captain, accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Oct. 29, 2022, Judge Surenran Pattel.
Cristian Javier Velasquez, theft of mail/10-30 addresses, a state-jail felony, Oct. 31, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Cristian Javier Velasquez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kayla Chapa, theft of mail/10-30 addresses, a state-jail felony, Oct. 31, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kayla Chapa, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jacinto Johnathan Sosa, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jacinto Johnathan Sosa, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kenneth Mario Martinez, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Nov. 3, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel. According to the indictment, Martinez has been previously convicted of the same offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Latasha Fiona Murray, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Nov. 2, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Latasha Fiona Murray, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Nov. 2, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Carlton Murrell, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Nov. 4, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Steve Burns, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 8, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.