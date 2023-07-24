A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Lu Huang, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, June 3, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Nickolas Covarrubio, possession of child pornography with intent to promote, a second-degree felony, April 19, 2019, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Andre Waller, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Sept. 8, 2021, Judge Steve Rogers.
Amanda Lynn Vasquez, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering more than 50, a first-degree felony, Dec. 9, 2021, Judge Steve Rogers.
Stephen Anthony Moore, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Crystal Vail Christmas, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 11, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Kimyada Monique Burton, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, Oct. 10, 2019, Judge Chad Bridges.
Margaret Huntley, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, Oct. 10, 2019, Judge Chad Bridges.
Erin Johnson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 19, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
John Carter, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony,March 21, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Trevington Moulton, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, April 11, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Lawrence Scott, possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, April 12, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Macio Alexander Campbell, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 14, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Cristofer Josue Chavarria-Arevalo, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Ever Alexander Juarez-Solis, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Ever Alexander Juarez-Solis, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Treylon Charles Beloney, murder, a first-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Tyrone Hudson, murder, a first-degree felony, Jan. 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
