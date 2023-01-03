A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases.
Richell Lacille Greer, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Nov. 18, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Robert Reyna Jr., theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, July 13, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Marissa Karina Gonzales, assaulting a peace officer or a judge, a second-degree felony, Dec. 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jaylon Deshaun Waddy, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Nov. 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Tara Kristin Reed, theft of property, valued at less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Sept. 10, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Davon Bloodworth, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Oct. 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Gonzalo Marc Cardenas, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Oct. 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kayla Donnell Barrow, theft of property, between $30,000-$150,000, a third-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kayla Donnell Barrow, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 10-50 items, a second-degree felony, Oct. 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
William Alexander Lazo, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 19, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Darris Rayshaun Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
