A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against nine individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:.
Gabriel Hernandez, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, July 24, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Sharif H. Salama, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, July 25, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Justin Ahn-Tu Tran, delivery of marijuana, between 1/4 ounce-5 pounds, a state-jail felony, July 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Theophile Nguyen Vo, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, July 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Elvin Amilcar Majano, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, July 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Neal Joseph Faibvre, evading arrest/detention and causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Aug. 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Neal Joseph Faibvre, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jaiden Gaines, capital murder of multiple persons, a capital offense punishable by death, Dec. 12, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jaiden Gaines, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 12, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Dalan Phillips, capital murder of multiple persons, a capital offense punishable by death, Dec. 12, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Dalan Phillips, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 12, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Donovan Cedeno Phillips, capital murder of multiple persons, a capital offense punishable by death, Dec. 12, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Donovan Cedeno Phillips, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 12, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
