A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:.
Sarah Grass Keith, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, Aug. 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Steven Ray Refugio Lerma III, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 200-400 grams, a first-degree felony, Aug. 31, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Steven Ray Refugio Lerma III, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Aug. 31, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Steven Ray Refugio Lerma III, possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, Aug. 31, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Yesenia Tovar-Villarreal, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 200-400 grams, a first-degree felony, Aug. 31, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kendrick Edwards, theft of firearm, a state-jail felon, Sept. 1, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Eric Dwarn Wofford, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
John Howard, attempt to commit burglary of a habitation, a third-degree felony, Sept. 6, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
John Howard, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Sept. 6, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Joseph Williams, unlawful restraint: exposing victim to serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Sept. 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Huyen Bich Nguyen, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Victoria Gul Anwar, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ngoc Manh Vo, evading arest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 9, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Bryan Anthony Davis, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Sept. 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Bryan Anthony Davis, injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a second-degree felony, Sept. 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Tom Tomy, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Jan. 23, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rafael Robles Gonzales, burglary of a vehicle with two or more convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Sept. 6, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Cullen Lee Eversole, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 5, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Christopher Joseph Keys, theft of property, $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
