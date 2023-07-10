In Loving Memory of Frank Prazak

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frank Prazak, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. Frank departed from this world on July 7th, 2023 leaving behind a legacy of countless cherished memories. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Born on April 26, 1951, Frank was a man of unwavering integrity, loyalty and selfless giving. He was a constant source of support and mechanical knowledge for his family and friends, offering to repair or investigate anything broken. His warm heart and gentle nature touched the lives of many, leaving a mark on all those fortunate enough to have known him.
Frank’s career path resulted in many lifelong friendships and memories: beginning with his first small car shop, Friendship 66, then Frank’s Automotive, followed by George Jr High, then West Point Lincoln Mercury, and ultimately retiring from Shoppa’s John Deer in East Bernard, where his father had worked for many years.
Above all, Frank was a devoted family man. He was a loving husband to his wife, Carolyn Prazak for 42 years. Frank raised his children Chris, Stephen, and Joy with love, support, and invaluable life lessons. His memory will be treasured by his grandchildren Kelsie, Clayton, Makenna, Reagan and great-grandson soon to arrive. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Hutchinson, and brothers Mark, Bobby, and Bosco Prazak and families,
A memorial service was held on Tuesday, July 11th at 2:00PM at Word of God Fellowship - 4513 FM-2218 in Richmond, TX, where family and friends will gather to celebrate Frank's life. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to WOGF – Leples Vision for the Needy, as Frank held a deep commitment to helping this African Orphanage.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471. (281) 238-4443.
