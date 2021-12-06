Ignacio "Nacho" Sahagun Montalvo, 62, of Rosenberg, Texas, entered eternal rest on November 15, 2021. He was born on January 14, 1959 in Mexico City, Mexico to Ignacio and Raquel Montalvo. Nacho was a proud barber & owner of Pecan Grove Barber Shop (1992). He enjoyed his job and was well known by all his customers. He loved spending time cooking for family and friends. Nacho had a passion for antique cars. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be deeply missed by those who knew him.
Nacho was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife: Laura; 4 children: Laura, Ignacio (wife Marisol), Brenda (husband Michael), and Erika(boyfriend Ben); 5 grandchildren: Violet, Phoenix, Alexa, Miguel, and Emery; others include his siblings, many other relatives, and friends.
Memorial service will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors on Fri., Dec. 10, 2021, at 6:30pm.
The family will be welcoming friends at 6pm.
