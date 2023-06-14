Funeral services for Funeral services for Ida Lee Pitts, affectionately known to so many as “Mimi,” 85, of Richmond, will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Chapel at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. Pastor Johnny Teague of Church of The Cross in Houston, Texas, will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Morton Cemetery in Richmond, Texas.
Family visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 4-5 PM, in the Chapel of Garmany & Carden. Friends are welcomed from 5-7 PM.
Pallbearers will be Eric Compton, Zachary Compton, Trey Compton, Tyler Pitts, Trevor Alley, and Richmond Pitts.
Ida was born on June 17, 1937, to Roy & Ortha Louviere in Crowley, Louisiana. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 11, 2023.
Ida is preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Ortha Louviere, the love of her life and husband of 56 years, Glen Anthony Pitts, and son Roger Anthony Pitts.
Survivors include her children; daughters Patricia Compton of Richmond, Carolyn Bush of Richmond, Lisa Seals of Katy, and son Michael Pitts of Rosenberg. Sister A. Grace Rankin of Llano, niece Angela Wright and husband Ron of Llano, grandchildren Tiffany Broxson and husband Blaine, Lindsey Andel, Natasha Weston and husband Karl, Eric Compton, Jordan Hawkins and husband Josh, Zachary Compton, Trey Compton, Lauren Crouch and husband Andrew, Tyler Pitts, Brittnie Seals and boyfriend Trae Solomon, Trevor Alley and girlfriend Hanna Fox, and Richmond Pitts. Great grandchildren Kylie Nieto, Peyton and Colton Crouch, Brooklyn and Brynnlee Broxson, Tegan Compton, and Braven Slay. Amongst numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
While Mimi was our “Cajun Queen,” her heart was as big as Texas. There are not enough glorious words to describe how loving she was. She was so hospitable and anyone who knew her was always welcome in her home. She could cook THE BEST gumbo and potato salad, and no one’s homemade strawberry or chocolate cake could hold a candle next to hers. She enjoyed antiquing and going to Round Top, cooking, listening to cajun zydeco music, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family and friends. No matter what she was doing — whether it be picking up sticks in the yard or cooking — she was always humming and so full of joy. She made a career out of banking and when she retired, she devoted her time to helping and caring for her family. She also volunteered at Oak Bend in Richmond, where she truly enjoyed being of service to others.
Though our eyes are filled with tears as we say goodbye, our hearts are filled with the loving memories that were made throughout the years and the life lessons and Bible teachings that were instilled. Ida loved the Lord and her husband Glen above all else, and it leaves the family with a peaceful feeling knowing she is now in the presence of both. She will be remembered most for her kindness, willingness to help others, generosity, and loving, joyful spirit.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice for their loving care and concern, especially Travelle. And a special thank you to Brittnie & Lisa, for their around the clock care of our “Sha Bebe” in her last days.
Donations may be made in Ida’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or The American Heart Association.
Condolence messages may be written for the Pitts family at www.garmanycarden.com
