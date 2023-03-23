Boerne resident, Honor Kathleen Keith, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the age of 75. She was the daughter of Catherine McGoey and Cecil Showman Keith. Honor was born in Houston, Texas. She graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, Texas. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State in 1969. Honor was very popular and outgoing. She was a cheerleader for both high school and college. After graduation, Honor taught school for two years and then moved into interior decorating. After two years, she found her true calling. She became an account executive for a large fragrance company. She traveled all over the US winning many awards. In 2001, she moved to Boerne and lived with Ken Kelly for 20 plus years. Honor is survived by the love of her life, Ken Kelly; her sister, Holly Stockton; her half-sister, Millie Leyendecker; niece, Natasha Scholles: nephew, Trey Stockton; one great niece; and two great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Kevin Keith. Honor loved people and everyone loved her. Her loving outgoing spirit will be greatly missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Service information
Apr 23
Celebration of Life
Sunday, April 23, 2023
1:30PM
1:30PM
Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort
1 Resort Way
Boerne, TX 78006
1 Resort Way
Boerne, TX 78006
