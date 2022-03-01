Hildegard F. Marek, fondly known as “Hilda”, 97, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on February 23, 2022 at S.P.J.S.T. Nursing Home in Needville. She was born on October 28, 1924 in Buchenberg, Germany to Emil and Rosalinda Kress. Hilda met the love of her life, Frank, in a hospital in Fulda, Germany, where she and Frank both worked. Frank was a US Army Medical Technician. They were married in Fulda, Germany. After Frank finished his time in the Army, they made their home in Willow Springs, Texas before later moving to Rosenberg in the 1950’s. Hilda worked for Lamar C.I.S.D Food Service for 21 years. She loved to work in her garden, and she was an excellent cook and baker. Hilda was a long time member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, previous member of the Altar Society, the church choir and made faithful Friday night visits to the Adoration Chapel with her husband, Frank. She also was a member of the K.J.Z.T and the American Legion Post #271 Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents and step-mother, Anna Kress; Hilda is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Marek; infant son, Patrick Marek; son-in-law, Leighton McCafferty; and siblings, Karl Hess (wife Paula), Johanna Schmedding (husband Otto), Lorenz Kress (wife Marlis), Alexander Kress, Walter Kress, and Olga Gallion (husband Willi). She is survived by three daughters, Beatrice McCafferty, Beverley Kittle (husband Bill), Debbie Davis (husband Chris); five grandchildren, Brett McCafferty, Lindsay McCafferty, Stephen Kittle (wife Grace), Kimberley Davis, and Jonathan Davis (wife Monica); two great grandchildren, Gliceria Kittle & Levi Kittle; sister-in-laws, Erika Kress and Klara Kress; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Davis-Greenlawn Chapel on Thursday, March 3, 2022 beginning at 5:00 P.M. for family and 5:30 P.M. for friends, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, March 4, 2022 in Marian Hall at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg.
Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include: Brett McCafferty, Jonathan Davis, Chris Davis, Stephen Kittle, Bill Kittle and Bruce Oberhoff.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Hilda to the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Reconstruction Project or any charity of your choice.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
