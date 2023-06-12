Funeral Services for Hilda Nelly Salazar, 55, of Rosenberg, Texas will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 514 Carlisle St. in Rosenberg, Texas. A burial will follow at West Gethsemane Cemetery in Rosenberg, Texas.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Hilda Nelly Salazar, on June 12, 2023, after years of battling Alzheimer’s Disease. Hilda was a remarkable woman whose presence touched the lives of all who knew her. She will forever be remembered for her king heart, passion for helping others, and had an incredible ability to make everyone feel valued and cared for.
Born on March 22, 1968, in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Hilda made Rosenberg, Texas her home when she was 6 years old. She grew up surrounded by love and instilled those values in everything she did. Hilda met the love of her life, Juan Salazar, and were married on August 12, 1989. Aside from her family, she found her passion to become a teacher midway in her life. She wanted to make an impact on her students’ lives and give them opportunities that would help them be successful in their lives for more than 10 years. Hilda was a devoted Catholic member of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She was a lector, member of the Catholic Daughters, CCE Teacher, and volunteered over many years.
In her free time, Hilda loved to read books, travel, listen and dance to music. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and resilience.
Hilda was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her loving husband Juan; her daughters Nina Salazar, Bianca Alcorta and husband Ovidio; her grandson Luka Jax Alcorta; her parents Silvano and Adelina Cisneros; her brother Marin and wife Melissa and family; her sister Silvia and family; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Though our hearts ache with grief, Hilda Nelly is now home with our Heavenly Father in Heaven. Her kindness and love will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in Peace.
To share memories of Hilda please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.