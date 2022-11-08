Herbert Ross Jones went to be with his Savior on Nov 2, 2022. He loved the Lord with all his heart and soul. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Nov 9th at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. His life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday Nov 10th at the funeral home with Rev. Randy Hughes officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Lorena Cemetery.
Herb was born in Lorena, Texas, in the home of his parents, Herbert Ivins Jones and Audrey Mae Davis Jones, Feb 1, 1940. The family soon moved into Waco, where he completed elementary school, graduating from University High School, May 1958. That summer, Herb enrolled at Texas Tech, intent on becoming an engineer. By his junior year, he was quickly becoming distracted by his love of driving fast cars, shooting firearms, chasing anything that ran from him. There was only one thing to do. Herb quit Texas Tech and entered the Texas Department of Public Safety Recruit Training School. He graduated into the Highway Patrol Service in 1964 and began his career in Richmond, Texas; southwest of Houston, Sept 1965.
Beginning in 1966, Herb distinguished himself as a member of the DPS Combat Pistol Team. He won over 300 trophies, medals, several firearms, and additional merchandise in recognition of his shooting ability. In 1980 he won the Texas State Police Combat Championship. During Herb's 29-year career with Texas Dept of Public Safety, he consistently honored their motto, "Courtesy, Service, Protection." Always doing his best for the people he served. Upon his retirement in 1993; he was commissioned as a Special Texas Ranger. Herb continued serving the people of Texas as a Bailiff and Security Officer for the 10th Court of Appeals at the McLennan County Courthouse.
He was an avid outdoorsman. Enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening; all the countless wonders of nature provided by God to bless us on this earth. Herb Jones had a unique and engaging personality, bigger than life. Always busy, energetic, willing to help family, friends, or neighbors. A very hard worker with a penchant for perfection in all of his accomplishments, someone you could always count on.
He is grievously missed by his adoring wife, Karla; his son, Ross, daughter-in-law Paige; bonus children, Jim and Lise' Cummings, Chris and Chris Cummings Newhouse, Kellie and Blake Delord, Lynda and Doug Boortz; sisters, Eleanor Jane Rains, Bette Sirianni; grandchildren, Brittany, Amanda, Megan, Josh, Stephen, Rebecca, Timothy, Ryan, Cole, Connor, Seth; great-grandchildren, Harper, Calvin, Aiden, Anders; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, countless loving friends.
Never doubt that he loved every one of us dearly. He prayed daily for each of us and wished us all a strong relationship with Jesus. And so it is!
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
