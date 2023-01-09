The Lord welcomed Herbert Adair Copeland into His arms peacefully on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, at his home in Rosenberg, Texas. Known for his honor, integrity, and good nature, Herb served with the US Navy in Korea, worked in Quality Control at Nalco Chemical Company, and later as an entrepreneur, owned several successful businesses.Among all those accomplishments, his greatest pride and his attention were to the family. Herb spent a lifetime as a devoted husband and a loving and caring father, always looking out for his family’s welfare and the welfare of anyone he knew. There were no strangers to Herb; only friends he had yet to meet.Herb is survived by his wife, Harleen Copeland, son, Stacy Copeland, and daughter, Holly Copeland.He is survived by sisters-in-law; Marthalyn Deckert and Sharon Carolan, for whom, along with Rita Deckert, Herb became a surrogate father in their young lives. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Margie Copeland.Herb was preceded in death by his father; William C. Copeland, his mother; Ella Copeland, his sister; Mary Falsone, and his brother; Robert Copeland.Godspeed, Herb. You are loved by many.
The family will hold a private viewing.
A public visitation in memory of Herb will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 4 pm — 6 pm.
The family will gather for a private graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
