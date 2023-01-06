Herbert Adair Copeland, fondly known as “Herb”, passed away on January 5, 2023.
A visitation is scheduled from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2023 in the State Room of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The immediate family will gather for a private graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
A detailed obituary will be posted in the Tuesday edition of the Fort Bend Herald.
