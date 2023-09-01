Henry Ondrey, Jr., 90, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on August 30, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 1, 1933 in Pleak, Texas to Henry Ondrej, Sr. and Willie Mae (Socha) Ondrej. Henry along with his wife, Lillie Mae, were the owners of Ondrey Water Well Services since 1955. His hobbies included farming, going to auctions, traveling and dancing. He loved all of his animals, especially his dogs. Henry loved to get out and support local small businesses whether it was for a fundraiser or a church bazaar. This loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Mae Ondrey; a sister, Betty Jean Ondrej; and half siblings: Lydia Calk Kocurek, Hugo Ondrej, Fannie Bell Ondrey Ratcliff, Henryetta Ondrej Delero.
Survivors include his children, Henry Ondrey III and fiancé, Jacqueline Bottoms; Russell Ondrey and wife, Terri Baker, Robert Ondrey and wife, Jonel Ondrey, Lillie Singletary and husband, Todd Singletary, and Carol Dylla and husband, Mark Dylla; grandchildren, Justin & Mitchell Ondrey, Mandy Ondrey, Renee Ondrey, Robert “Bubba” Ondrey and wife, Sarah, Christopher Ondrey and wife, Brittany Rodriguez, Brian Schulze and wife, Meghan, Barton Kelley, Shane Kelley and wife, Chandra, Thomas Dylla and wife, Stephanie, Carolyn Henderson and husband, Chad; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with Mr. Mark Dylla officiating.
Pallbearers will include Thomas Dylla, Barton Kelley, Shane Kelley, Christopher Ondrey, Robert “Bubba” Ondrey and Brian Schulze.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd.(Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
