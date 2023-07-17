Henry Krause, 95, passed away July 14, 2023 in Missouri City. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Henriette Krause, December 29, 2022.
He is survived by his daughter, Marlis K. Calbert, sun-in-law. Bob Calbert, granddaughter, Claire Sharp and husband Todd, grandsons Collin Sharp and Evan Sharp, grandson, Robert H. Calbert and wife Emily, grandson Robert B. Calbert and great granddaughter, Kinsley Calbert.
Mr. Krause lived in Missouri City for 33 years and was a proud IBEW member for 60 years.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
