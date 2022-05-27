Helen Ruth Snyder age 90 passed away Saturday morning of natural causes.
She is survived by her two sons Terry and Stan and daughter Melissa. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Megan, David, Justin, and Jessica along with 6 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Stephanie, Averie, Ethan, Cali, and Kora. She was a wonderful mother grandmother and great grandmother that had a fantastic and long life.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.