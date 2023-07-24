Helen Nelson Pownell, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 17, 2023, at the age of 91. Helen was born on December 26, 1931, in the Bazette community, near Kerens, Texas, to Joe and Vennie Nelson. She grew up living in the East Texas “oil patch” near towns, such as Overton and New London during her father’s thirty-six years with Humble Oil & Refining Company (now ExxonMobil). She attended Gladewater High School, graduating third in her class in 1949, and was a member of the Gladewater Band. The band performed across the country, including in New York City for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, in Washington D.C., and in Galveston. She graduated with her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Baylor University in 1953. Her family recently dedicated a bench in her honor at Baylor’s Armstrong Browning Building, where she worked for Dr. Andrew Armstrong during her college years.
She began her teaching career in Dallas, Texas but after one year moved to Tyler to work for Humble Oil & Refining Company (ExxonMobil), where she met and married, in August of 1955, her husband of sixty-five years and love of her life, Galyn Dee Pownell. They started a family in 1957 and Helen transitioned into a full-time mother and housewife, raising their five children (two girls and three boys). Galyn’s forty-year career with ExxonMobil took the growing family from Tyler to Mount Pleasant, Kingsville, Corpus Christi, Houston, and overseas.
Family vacations were a priority, including trips to East Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, France, Australia, New Zealand, and The Holy Land. Helen’s creativity was channeled into many of her children’s activities, serving as Cub Scout Den Leader, Blue Bird Leader, and Oil Belt Little League scorekeeper, to name a few. As her children got older, Helen began teaching English at Tuloso-Midway High School, where she had the opportunity to teach most of her children. In 1981, the family moved to Houston, where Helen embraced another career as a realtor and broker.
Over the years, as their children grew and left the nest to form their own families and lives, Helen, along with Galyn, joyously served as parent, teacher, mentor, booster, cheerleader, coach, and fan. After Helen and Galyn retired to Weston Lakes in Fulshear, Helen continued to hone her seamstress and furniture refinishing skills, including upholstering couches, chairs, and making curtains for her children’s homes and her own. She, along with Galyn, developed a passion for genealogy, and she expanded upon her mother’s research of the Nelson and Tramel family. Over time, she compiled several large binders full of history, pictures, and stories. Helen also served as the Weston Lakes Women’s Association President, a foundation that planned community activities and contributed scholarships for college-bound high school students.
As a committed Christian and believer, Helen was a faithful member of and actively involved in her local churches. For many years she taught the Women’s “JOY” Sunday School Class at Tuloso-Midway Baptist in Corpus Christi and often served as its Vacation Bible School Director. After moving to Houston, they attended Champion Forest Baptist, and then, when they retired to Weston Lakes, Simonton Community Church, where they proudly dedicated a stained glass window in the church sanctuary.
Shortly after Galyn’s death in December 2020, Helen had a major stroke that impacted her both physically and mentally. Despite her difficulties during her final two and half years, Helen remained gracious and never lost her wit, charm, beauty, and spirit. The family extends their utmost thankfulness to her wonderful caregivers, nurses, and staff at MyCompanion and MyFamily Hospice. Her “overtime” period was made possible because of their outpouring of love and concern, treating our Mother like their own. The family also would like to thank the staff and residents at The Abbey at Westminster Plaza, where Helen thoroughly enjoyed dining with her friends, biking in the exercise room, and getting her hair and nails done weekly. She was known for her “best dressed” appearance, even winning the Halloween contest last year dressed as a queen.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Galyn; her parents, Joe and Vennie Nelson; and her brother, Edward Nelson. She is survived by her loving brother Ronald Nelson (Martha) and her loving children Susan Walko (Ted), Patrick Pownell (Dawn), Jeffrey Pownell, Tim Pownell (Katherine), and Vicki Bevan (Jim). She is also survived by her grandchildren Nathan Walko; Leah Walko; Kaiti Walko; Caroline Megison (Daniel), Preston Pownell (Katie), Trevor Pownell (Sydney), Kristen Pownell (Wesley Tiu); and Kelsey Pownell; and by her great-grandchildren Ella Grace Megison, Luke Megison, Noah Megison, and Hallie Pownell; and cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A viewing service for Helen will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway, in Katy. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Simonton Community Church. She will then be laid to rest in Simonton Cemetery next to her beloved Galyn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Simonton Community Church.
Helen, always know that you are deeply loved. Your wisdom, kindness, graciousness, and goodness impacted everyone that you encountered. You are the essence of the woman depicted in Proverbs 31: “Her children arise and call her blessed. Many women do noble things but you surpass them all.” We will miss you dearly, but in our grief we take comfort knowing that you have entered the gates of Heaven, joined Galyn and other loved ones, and we will see you again.
Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1344 W. Grand Parkway South ~ Katy, Texas 77494 ~ (281) 391-2424
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.