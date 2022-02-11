Helen (Lucy) Loya (54) was born on 08/28/1967 to Angelita Mata Loya and Timothy Mata Loya. She was called home on 08/05/2022. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughter Toni Ann Linarez and son in law Micail Terrazas, her husband Robert Bosarge Jr. along with many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Lucy was a devoted christian that enjoyed helping others and telling them about Jesus. Her warm embrace and loving heart is the most memorable. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. The memories she has given us will always be remembered in our hearts. She will be greatly missed. Please join us in celebrating her life as she now resides in heaven with her loved ones.
Deceased's funeral arrangements Visitation will be held at Hernandez funeral home 800 4th street Rosenberg tx 77471 on Friday, February 18th from 6-8pm with service to begin at 7pm.
Celebration Service will be held at HIS Church 2211 1st street Rosenberg, tx 77471 on Saturday February 19th at 4:30pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.