Helen Danielle Garcia

Helen Danielle (LuLu) Garcia was born 11/18/1987 in Houston Texas and she passed away at home the morning of January 1, 2022. She leaves her toddler son Milo Orion Garcia, parents Daniel and Eva Marie Garcia, nephew Logan Joseph Garcia, special friend John Snell, and a lengthy list of family and friends. Her life was full of music, art, and her toddler son Milo. She was active in orchestra at Garcia MS and Austin HS, and enjoyed her IT security position where she was admired by her co-workers.. Helen was looking forward to the next chapter in life with partner John Snell and had great plans for the year 2022.. She will be greatly missed by all. In heaven, Helen joins her recently deceased brother Adam Joseph Garcia, maternal grandmother Kathleen Helen Frawley Yokopovich and paternal grandmother Carmen Barrio Garcia.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.