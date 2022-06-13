Harvey Langston Marx Sr., 91, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Rosenberg. He was born March 17, 1931, in Austin to John A. and Lena Marx. Harvey was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict earning a Bronze Star for Valor. Harvey retired as Administrator of SPJST nursing home. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Martha Louise Marx, and his 4 children, Harvey Marx Jr. and wife Marilynn, Shiera Shequit and husband Mark, Steven Marx and wife Kate, Stewart Marx, 8 grandchildren, Kenna Marx, Shane Brandt, Chad Williams, Germe Adair, Ross Marx, Khiel Marx, Quentin Marx, Cory Marx and 2 great grandchild, Syren Adair and Zoe Adair. He was preceded in death by his parents, 8 siblings and 1st wife Donna Joe Merdith Marx Simmons.
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, June 28 from 4 to 8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the Needville Senior Meals in Harvey’s name c/o Cindy Voucher P.O. Box 505, Needville, Tx. 77641.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
