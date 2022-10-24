Harry Hudnall Hughes Jr.

Born on September 10th of 1947 in Galveston, Tx to Harry Hudnall Hughes Sr. and Vera Cecelia(Wakefield) Hughes. He was raised in Port Bolivar, Tx where he graduated from Ball High School in 1965. He proudly attended Texas A&M and is a member of the class of 1969. Harry married Alice Faye Schmidt on September 6th 1968. He was active in 4-H and won the Gold Star Award. He showed cattle at the Houston Fat Stock Show and was an award winning Bull Dogger. He proudly wore his champion bull dogger buckles from 1966 and 1967 All Aggie Rodeo, up until his passing on October 21st 2022. Harry spent most of his adult years working for Texas Department of Criminal Justice and retired in 2001 as the Asst. Director of Agriculture. He remained active with his four children in 4-H and served many roles as a 4-H leader in Fort Bend County. He was also on the Needville Youth Fair Board in the 80’s and 90’s.
In his retired years, Harry enjoyed traveling with wife Alice all around, they went on to explore Europe, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, Colorado, Mississippi and many other states across the country and places making memories with friends and family. He was kept young by the ups and downs of ranching and farming in his later years accompanied by his grandsons. He also did not hesitate to help his grandchildren strive with fair projects and other agriculture needs to prolong an ongoing love for the ag life. For many years you could find him drinking coffee with the 360 coffee club before heading off to the farm. Friday nights were spent rooting on the Needville Bluejay or Anderson Owl Football teams watching his grandsons.
He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, cousin Stoney Hawes and son in-law Steven Fenner.
Survived by wife of 54 beautiful years Alice Hughes and four children; Lori Vacek and husband Charlie, Shelley Hughes, Katie Figirova and husband Martin, Kyle Hughes and wife Angela. Sister Karen Price and husband Bain, Brother George Earl “Tinker” Hughes and wife Debbie with many nieces and nephews. Sister in-law Candace Schmidt with niece Brie Burgess. Grandchildren Hope Evans and husband Collin, Camren Klawinsky and girlfriend Alyssa Honeycutt, Nathan Klawinsky and wife Cheline, Duddie Fenner and girlfriend Cassidy, Schaddie Fenner and girlfriend Alyssa Friedrich, Corbin Primrose and girlfriend Bailie Pittman, Kyleigh Hughes, Madison Mays, Paige and Audrey Vacek. Great grandchildren Cal Klawinsky, Karsyn Faye and two more blessings on the way.
Pallbearers; Dubbie and Schaddie Fenner, Corbin Primrose, Camren and Nathan Klawinsky, Collin Evans, Charlie Vacek and Martin Figirova.
Honorary Pallbearers; Sam Rader and Ben Bono.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
A service celebrating Harry’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Creekside Christian Fellowship in Needville with reception to follow.
The family and close friends will gather for a burial at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
