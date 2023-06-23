Harry Culver MacDonald, 75, of Richmond, Texas, passed away on June 8, 2023.
Culver was born in Longview, Texas on November 21, 1947, to Dwight and Dorothy (MacDonald) Leflar. After graduating from Clear Creek High School in 1965, he attended the University of Houston where he received a degree in Business Administration. He spent his entire working career in Sales and Retail Sales Management in the Houston area, primarily at J.C. Penny and Xerox Corporation where his dedication to excellence earned him many awards and honors for top performance.
Culver was preceded in death by his father, Dwight MacDonald; his maternal grandparents, Gaines and Alline Culver; and his paternal grandparents, Harry and Jessie MacDonald.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Paula MacDonald; mother, Dorothy Leflar; daughter, Kristen MacDonald; son,Travis MacDonald (Christina); grandson Tanner MacDonald; and numerous nieces, cousins, and aunts.
Culver was a long time member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church in Sugar Land, Texas, where he enjoyed working with the children’s Sunday School program and participating in church fishing tournaments.
Culver was known for his entertaining stories and his sense of humor. He enjoyed building things so much that he once checked out a library book on how to build a house and built one. He was passionate about hunting and fishing, but nothing gave him more pleasure than watching his son, and later his grandson, play baseball.
A private family memorial service is planned for July. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center at 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030, or to Sugar Creek Baptist Church, 13333 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478.
