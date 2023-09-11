Harris Villarreal Perez, 75 passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Missouri City. Harris was born on July 6, 1948 in Wharton, Texas to Thomas and Victoria Perez.
In 1966, Harris graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in Richmond, Texas. Harris worked with Houston Lighting & Power Company as a Control Supervisor for over 30 years. He was a man of faith and an active member at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Richmond, Texas. Harris was a proud and loving father, popo and friend; he will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents and brothers Johnny Perez and Thomas Perez III, Harris is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Perez. Harris is survived by his children Sonya Balderas and her husband, Arthur Balderas, and Gerri Kendall and her husband, Brad Kendall; five grandchildren – Michael Balderas and fiancé Lizette Flores, Marissa Balderas and fiancé Richard Ortiz, Marcus Balderas, Blake Kendall and Hunter Kendall; and four great-grandchildren, Ryan and Mia Ortiz and Valerie and Isabella Rodriguez. Harris is also survived by his brothers, Luis Perez and David Perez, sisters Lilly Milstead, Janie Cardenas, Dora Garza, Vickie Garcia and Sylvia Pearson, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., with a rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg, Texas.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at St. John Fisher Catholic Church with Fr. Jose Luis Gutierrez officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Harris V. Perez please visit our Sympathy Store.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd.(Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
