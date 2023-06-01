Hal Everett Buell

August 15, 1944 – May 29, 2023
Hal Buell of Rosenberg, Texas passed away May 29, 2023 after suffering a heart attack at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital. He was 78.
Hal graduated from Central Missouri State University with a BA in Marketing/Business. It was there that he met his future wife and love of his life, Kathy. After they married and started a family, Hal embarked on a [retail?] tire business in Kansas City, Missouri in the late 60s, succeeding so well that he expanded into eight locations across the city. After several years, he heard about the business potential on the southern border, Hal decided to check it out and took his family to South Texas on vacation. His research prompted him to move the family to McAllen, Texas. He sold off all of his Kansas City interest and opened several new locations in South Texas. Hal’s real love, though, was custom wheels. He would buy complete companies out and resell the merchandise at unbeatable prices. He even expanded into warehousing and wholesaling in Riverside, California. But in 2006 Hal was diagnosed with diabetes, a disease that dogged him for the rest of his life. Hal’s deteriorating health eventually led him to lose not only a leg, but gradually, his eyesight. The time came when he was no longer able to make the long drive to California. Slow down and consider retirement, was Kathy’s advice. As it happened around that time, Hal lost a significant amount of his inventory due to an expanded fire from his neighbor’s warehouse. His neighbor’s insurance allowed Hal to retire for good.
Hal and Kathy then relocated to Rosenberg, Texas, enabling them to live closer to their family and to make the most of their senior years. After Kathy, who was Hal’s primary caregiver, passed, he moved into local assisted-living Great wood, where he received excellent attention for his medical conditions. Hal was a diehard Christian and loved to talk to people about Jesus and how to get right with God. He would pray over the nurses and preach to anyone who would listen. Hal will always be remembered for his love of preaching and his business acumen.
Hal and Kathy were married for 52 years before her passing in November of 2021. Hal is survived by his sister Betty Dodgen (David); his son Frank (Bonnie); and his daughter Tracy Landers (David). Hal was also blessed with six grandchildren and one great-grandchild: David Landers, Calvin Buell, Elizabeth Buell, Olen Landers, Benjamin Buell, Ashlyn Landers, and David Landers III.
A memorial service will be held at New Covenant Lutheran Church [this is called New Covenant Fellowship online], 1412 Brazos Street, Rosenberg, TX, 77471 on Friday, June 9, at 10 am. All who would like to join with the family in celebrating Hal’s life are welcome. Flowers may be sent in advance to the church.
