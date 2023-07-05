Gustavo Vasquez Jr., 70, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home in Richmond. He was born November 15, 1952, in Laredo to Gustavo and Arulia Vasquez. Gustavo was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg. He owned and operated his own constriction company in Fort Bend County for many years.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Carmela Vasquez, son, Ryan Vasquez, daughter, Lynette Rodriguez and husband Luciano Rodriguez Jr., 3 sisters, Berta Gutierrez and husband Manuel, Francisca Madera and husband, Henry, Ana De Los Santo, 2 grandchildren, Nickolis and Angelica Rodriguez, along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Deacon Billy Guerrero will officiate. Visitation will be Friday evening, July 7, 2023 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
