Gustavo Salazar, Jr. 61, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Gustavo was born in Sanger, California on March 26, 1962, to parents Gustavo Salazar Silva and Irma Perez Salazar, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Josephine Salazar.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Guerra Cabrera; 4 children, Rose Mary Alvarez, Jose (Jessica) Luna, Gustavo Salazar, III and Maria (Yadahi) Vazquez; 9 grandchildren; 4 brothers, Juan Salazar, Javier Salazar, Jaime Salazar and Raul Salazar; and a sister, Irma Rosales.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 13th, 2023, from 5 to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at 6677 Rookin St, Houston, TX. Funeral mass will take place on Monday, August 14th, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 9202 Main St, Needville, TX 77461. Burial will follow at West Gethsemane Cemetery, 3000 1st St, Rosenberg, TX, 77471. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Immaculate Grace Funeral Home.
