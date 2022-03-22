Guss Hrncir spent 35 years of life devoted to teaching and coaching high school baseball & football, but he will forever be remembered for so much more. At the age of 95, Gustav “Guss” Vince Hrncir passed away peacefully at his home in Amarillo the morning of March 16, 2022, with his loving wife, Vinita by his side.
Guss is survived by his wife Vinita Hrncir, Amarillo, TX, sister Emilie “Micky” Sebesta, Rosenberg, TX, daughter Deborah Walker and her husband Stephen Walker, Palm Desert, CA, son Jim Hrncir and his wife Jan Hrncir, Irving, TX, daughter Sheri Gibson and her husband Rob Gibson, Farmers Branch, TX, son Pat Hrncir and his wife Carla Hrncir, Dallas, TX, son Clay Gibson and April McKee, Amarillo, TX and grandchildren Jack Walker, Channing Laughridge, Taylor Hrncir, Justin Gibson, Charly Gibson, Cameron Gibson, Ciara Gibson, Forrest Gibson, Hayden Hrncir, Jack Hrncir, and Bobby Hrncir. Additionally, Joy Lacy has remained a loving sister-in-law to Guss for more than 50 years.
Guss is preceded in death by his father John Paul Hrncir, mother Emilia Sciba Hrncir, sister Margaret Humpola, sister Anita Jakubik, brother Leo Hrncir, brother Otto Hrncir, sister Janie Jakubik, brother Hilmer Hrncir, and brother Edwin Hrncir.
Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo, TX. The Hrncir family will be hosting a visitation on Tuesday, March 22nd from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo, TX. Funeral services for Guss will be on Wednesday, March 23rd at 2:00 P.M. in the Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Father John Valdez of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church presiding, followed by a military graveside committal service at Llano Cemetery, Field of Freedom. For those wishing to further celebrate the life Guss, the Hrncir Family will be hosting a reception at The Barfield, Autograph Collection Hotel, 600 S. Polk, Amarillo, TX beginning at 5:00 P.M.
Guss Hrncir was born in Sugarland, Texas on April 26, 1926. He was the eighth of nine children with four brothers and four sisters. Guss’ grandparents were 2nd generation immigrants to the US from Moravia, Austria and his grandfather was the oldest of 17 children. During his final days, Guss proudly emphasized he and his family were “Bohemian”, referring to the Bohemian crown lands, controlled by Austria and later Czechoslovakia. Growing up in Rosenberg, TX, Guss attended Rosenberg High School and excelled in football, fastpitch softball, basketball, tennis, and track. He learned to play baseball from his older brothers, a game where he would ultimately make his mark in college, the semi-pro ranks, and Texas High School coaching.
Upon graduation from Rosenberg High School and shortly after his 18th birthday, Guss enlisted in the United States Navy on July 14, 1944, following the lead of his older brothers in serving his county. He served for two years in an amphibious transport group in the Pacific, shuttling marines to and from the battlefronts at Okinawa, Iwo Jima, and ultimately sailed into the waters just off the shore of Nagasaki shortly after VJ day. Coach Hrncir was not just a history teacher, he and his brothers lived WWII history in both the Pacific and European Theatres.
Coach Hrncir will be dearly missed but not soon forgotten. From his devout Catholic upbringing and strong Christian values, it was extremely important to Guss that his same love for Jesus Christ was passed down to his children as well evident in the way he lived his life. Guss and Vinita’s love and devotion to each other and their Lord kept their relationship strong and resilient through life’s storms and even recent health-related setbacks. Now Guss is with the One that created this gifted athlete, an amazing coach, teacher, husband, loving father, son, and brother. He is most certainly back in his 1950 College World Series form where he will remain for eternity until we see him again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.