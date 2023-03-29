Gus Nawara Jr., 72, of Rosenberg passed away Friday, March 24, 2023.
He was born on January 20, 1951 to his parents, Gus and Loyline Nawara.
Gus graduated from Needville High School before continuing on to work as a mechanic for various local dealerships and later for Brazos Equipment.
Gus was known for never being able to waste a minute of daylight, which was evident through his business, Gus’ Repair Service, his contract work with Beasley Farmers Gin, and his homegrown vegetables.
In his later years, Gus became a familiar face at farmers’ markets throughout the greater Houston area where he would spend his time sharing stories with customers, sampling goat milk pops, selling homemade compost, and helping other vendors.
His family and friends remember how he had a way with storytelling, whether it was about tractors, his childhood, or anything in between.
Gus is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Joann and her husband Raymond Parr, his in-laws Arthur and Betty Miller, Jowayne and Annie Gold, and Jimmy Brau, and his nephews Raymond Parr Jr. and Kendall Roehe.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pam Nawara, his son Gus Allen Nawara, his daughter Kristy and husband Rick Quijas, and his daughter Joyce Nawara and fiance Ramiro Nava.
He is also survived by his step-grandson William Quijas, step-granddaughter Sky, her wife Brittany Garcia, and their daughter Aria. Gus leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him deeply.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Rosenberg, TX. The family will have a private burial at a later date.
Family ask that in lieu of flowers those who wish to honor him will consider planting a vegetable plant at their home to continue his legacy and love for farming.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.