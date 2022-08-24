Guillermo “Willie” Rodriguez, 76, of Rosenberg was born on August 2, 1946 in Edcouch, Texas and he passed away on August 21, 2022 in Sugar Land, TX.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Willie was taken too early and he will be forever missed. He was a loving and kind man who made friends wherever he went. He was a Mason, President of the Greeters Club, and one of the original Ambassadors. He was involved with the Shriners and enjoyed helping the children.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tiburcio Rodriguez; mother, Maria De La Luz Rodriguez; brother, Ted Rodriguez and granddaughter, Kimberly Morales.
Willie is survived by his loving wife, of 57 years, Gloria Rodriguez; children, Edna Chavez and husband Johnny, Viola Morales and husband Mike, Roland Rodriguez, Aaron Rodriguez and Abby; 10 grandchildren, Katherine, David, Sara, Samantha, Johnny Shane, Marino, Meagan, Shannon, Madison Taylor, Amber; 10 great grandchildren, Kenneth, Heidi. Chloe, Lilly, Silas, Alaina, Simon, Tristin, Corbin, Sybil; siblings, Ricardo Rodriguez, Maria Buentello, Cesar Rodriguez and Josie Rodriguez. He also leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Rodriguez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.