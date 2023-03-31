Funeral Services for Guadalupe Ramirez Fuentes, 74, of Richmond will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home Chapel 800 4th St. in Rosenberg. Burial will follow at Guy Cemetery in Guy, Texas.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Mrs. Fuentes was born March 30, 1948 in Houston, Texas and she passed away March 28, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Alejandro Ramirez and Christina Sustaita; her sons Felix Fuentes, Jr. and Christopher Fuentes; her brother Mike Hernandez.
She is survived by her husband Felix Fuentes; her daughters Esparanza Robledo and husband Jose, Jeanette Elias, Isabel Nava, San Juanita Alas and husband Alfonso, April Fuentes; her brother Rolando Ramirez; her sisters Frances Terran, Mary Cardona, Gloria Bargas; 22 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren as well as other loving family members and friends.
To share memories of Mrs. Fuentes please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.