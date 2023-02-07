Guadalupe “Lupe” Torres, 71, of Wharton, Texas, passed away on February 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. He was born on March 2, 1951 in Richmond, Texas to Tranquilino Torres and Felicitas Salazar Torres Martinez. He was of Catholic faith. This loving husband, father, Popo, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, Lupe is preceded in death by grandson, Lawrence Torres Compian; siblings, Tony Torres, Frank Torres, Alice Torres Merrill, Janie Torres, Esther Torres, and Frances Delgado; nephews, Frank Wesley Torres, and Charles Merrill; nieces, Patricia Torres Delagua and Diana Lynn Torres.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Eva Jaramillo Torres; children, Felicia Torres Compian and husband, Larry, and Christian Omar Torres; siblings, Adela Torres Pendergrass, Betty Torres Vega and Jesse Torres and wife, Dina Loera Torres; grandchildren, Seleste Alexis Compian, Ariana Nicole Magallan, Tristan Jace Torres and Nicolas Jai Torres. Lupe is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews along with numerous other loving family members.
Visitation is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. A Rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m. by Deacon Billy Guerrero.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, Texas. Entombment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include:
Ronnie Love Trey Jaramillo
Mark Pendergrass Phil Jaramillo
Ray Anthony Torres Felix Salazar
Marc Torres Raymond Salazar
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
