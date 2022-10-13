Funeral services for Guadalupe Escochea Jr., 82, of Richmond will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on September 17, 1940 in Weslaco, TX. and he passed away on October 10, 2022 in Sugar Land, TX. Guadalupe was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved working on cars, doing yard work, riding bikes and listening to his ranchero music. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guadalupe Escochea Sr. and Aurora Cantu and Hilda Escochea.
Guadalupe is survived by his loving wife, of 58 years, Juanita Escochea; children, Juaquin Escochea and wife Connie, Edward Escochea and wife Mary, Irene Escochea, Aurora Escochea, Michael Escochea and wife Brandi, Rene Escochea and wife Joanna; 16 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Refugio Escochea and Juan Escochea and wife Maria. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Escochea family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.