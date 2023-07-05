Gregory Joseph Gremminger left this world to walk with God on July 3, 2023.
He is survived by his daughter Samantha, his wife Kasey, his parents Larry and Lois, his brother Jesse and his wife Shelley, and his sister Pam and her husband Daniel Storch. Gregory is also survived by his nieces Lily, Ginny, and Oakley as well as his nephew Logan.
Gregory was born in Houston, Texas on December 29, 1982. He graduated from Fort Bend Austin High School and was known for his willingness to always help anyone in need as well as his musical and dance talents. We will miss his laugh, his love for dancing, and just the joy he brought when he came around. Mostly, we will miss his hugs which always made us feel like the most loved person. We wish God’s plan was different, that we had more time, but we will dance in his honor because we know we will see him again.
Services are planned on July 10, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, Texas beginning with visitation at 9 AM, Rosary at 10 AM and Celebration of Life Mass at 10:30 AM with internment at Morton Cemetery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.