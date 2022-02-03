Funeral services for Gregorio "George" Alvarez, 79, of Beasley will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg with interment following at San Gabriel Cemetery in Richmond.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on May 9, 1942 in Rosenberg, TX. and he passed away on February 1, 2022 in Richmond, TX.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Francis Alvarez; parents, Martin and Anita Alvarez; brother, Juan Alvarez; children, Rodolfo Cuarenta, Irene C. Garcia; grandchildren, Simon Rey Gentry and Kris Gentry.
George is survived by his wife, Rosalina Alvarez; daughters, Anita Ramirez and husband Jesus, Elizabeth Jasso and husband Gregorio. Mary Cuarenta, Rosie Garcia and husband Robert Sr.; sons, Ricardo Cuarenta and wife Delia, Jose "Collie" Cuarenta; son-in-law, Daniel Garcia Sr.; sisters, Maria Ignacia Silva and Perfecta Rivera. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Garcia Jr., Robert Garcia Jr., Gregorio Alvarez, Joe Cuarenta, Richi Cuarenta, Enrique Rodriguez and honorary pallbearer, Jeremiah Alvarez.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Alvarez family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
