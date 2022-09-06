Gordon F. Baxter, III, 75, of Rosenberg, TX, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, August 25, 2022, with his wife and one of his granddaughters at his side.
Gordon was born December 4, 1946, to the late Gordon F. Baxter, II, and Mary O. Dailey Baxter in Port Arthur, TX.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Molly Baxter Rayne & Marjorie Baxter Davis, and brother Roney J. Baxter. Gordon attended French High School in Beaumont, TX, after which time he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara J. McDonald, who bore him a son, Gordon F. “Charlie” Baxter, IV.
Together, they also adopted a baby girl, Mercedes M. Baxter Garnett.
That marriage, sadly, ended in divorce.
Several years later, Gordon married his best friend, Linda J. Kirkham, in 1979.
They were married 43 years at the time of his passing and she survives him, along with his son, Charlie, granddaughter Carlie A. Baxter Espinosa & her husband Robert Espinosa, with her two children, Paisley and JT Hill; also grandson Gordon F. Baxter, V; daughter Mercedes and her husband William W. Garnett, granddaughter Anastasia M. Garnett McCurry and her husband Ryan McCurry, granddaughter Alanis S. Garnett and grandson Jacob D. Garnett. Gordon is also survived by 4 of his 7 siblings, Bonnie Baxter Patterson, James K. Baxter, Laurie Baxter May and Martha Baxter Hansen.
Gordon spent the majority of his working life running the family business – a contract service company for the Seismograph/Oil Industry called Baxter & Baxter Land Agency- with his wife Linda. He was a godly Christian who love
d his family, friends, church and its members.
Gordon was best known as “Brother Love’s Traveling Hug” because of what were called his “Street Hugs” – warm caring embraces enveloping any and all who accepted.
Gordon’s cremation is being handled by CT Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Waypoint Church in Richmond Texas at a later date. A notice will be posted as to the date, time and address.
