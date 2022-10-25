After 91 years of hard work and dedication, Goodrich Wilson “Bud” Longserre finally rested on August 15, 2022. Born in San Antonio, Texas in 1931, Bud began working almost as soon as he could ride a bike. He and his brother Dan delivered newspapers and did other jobs to help provide extra family income. He dreamed of being a cowboy and after graduating high school worked his way through Texas A&M serving as a member of the Corp of Cadets and earning his 1953 degree in Animal Husbandry.
Bud met the beautiful and smart Miss Ray George through his college roommate and the two were married on August 19, 1952. He entered active Army Medical Corp service in 1954 as a Laboratory Specialist and in 1956 honorably left the service. By 1958 Bud and his growing family had settled in Thompsons, Texas in Fort Bend County, historical home of Ray’s family. Together, Bud and Ray raised four independent daughters collectively referred to as the “girls.”
In addition to his military service Bud was a cattle rancher, a quarter horse trainer, owner of the Thompsons General Mercantile, the Thompsons postmaster, a municipal judge, the first Mayor of Thompsons, and later a consulting city manager.
Fun fact: two decades after leaving the Army, Bud was finally able to tell family members about his classified experience working in biological warfare. He was also a patented inventor. Remember the “Boot Mate?” A great way to safely stash cash in your Tony Llama boots. Necessity was definitely the “mother of invention” on that one.
Having dealt directly with viruses, including the black plague, Bud was a big fan of vaccinations before most vaccinations were readily available.
The cattle ranching years started soon after the move to Thompsons and lasted a lifetime, allowing Bud to live his working cowboy dreams. The quarter horses took him to racetracks across the county and the mercantile made for a short, across the street, commute. He viewed founding and steering the incorporation of the Town of Thompsons in 1979 and serving as the first Mayor as career highlights and thrived on negotiating municipal agreements in the best interest of the town’s citizenry.
He served as a board member of the Houston Fat Stock Show and Rodeo in the 1960s and 1970s.
After nearly five decades in Thompsons, Bud and Ray moved to Boerne, Texas where he continued serving as a consultant to the Town of Thompsons until his death. He was overwhelmed with gratitude when Thompsons’ leaders chose to name the town park in his honor as he never lost his connection to the place or people.
Bud had many philosophies, which he freely shared with others. Examples: “If it were fun, it wouldn’t be called work.” And, “Life’s not always fair.” He was a man of juxtapositions: A braided ponytail with an ever-present Stetson hat. A candy hard exterior of a man with a marshmallow center. That exterior could sometimes be difficult for some folks to break through, but those who did were treated to his soft-hearted interior.
A few of Bud’s long-time hobbies included fishing, jewelry making and visiting Las Vegas. Bud’s love for fishing started as a child and continued until his arthritic hands could no longer manage a rod and reel. Whether casting a line into the algae laden lakes of the Thompsons’ bottoms, the brackish depths of the San Bernard River or a clear water spot in the Rocky Mountains, he was a bona fide fish whisperer. In fact, he was an all-around animal whisperer. He rarely met a stray dog or cat for which he didn’t provide care, all while grumbling about the fleas.
He discovered jewelry making in his 40’s not only as a creative outlet but also as a cost saver to keep the women in his life adorned with silver and gold. He traveled to Las Vegas for many years to attend the National Rodeo Finals, try his luck in the casinos, and enjoy shows with family members.
Bud strived to be a caring, reliable and responsible man who spoke of simply wanting to be remembered as an honorable man who loved his family and friends. We think he met those goals and more and offer our deepest thanks. Rest in peace you natural born world-shaker!
Preceded in death by his parents (Ivan and Lydia Longserre), his wife (Ray Longserre), G. W. “Bud” Longserre is survived by his brother (Daniel J Longserre) and his AARP card-holding “girls” (Marie Longserre, Linda Longserre, Jean Longserre Mooney and Polly Longserre), and extended family and friends of all ages from far and wide (you know who you are!). Plus, a stray cat.
Internment will take place at the Veteran’s National Cemetery at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio at a future date to be determined by the National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any of the following that were near to his heart: the Children’s and Parks programs through the Town of Thompsons, Arms of Hope, Futures for Children, the Salvation Army, Wounded Warriors, or any animal organization that touches your heart.
Tributes and colences for the family may be left at legacy.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.