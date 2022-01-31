Gonzalo P. Martinez Sr., 71, was born on April 3, 1950, in Austin, TX and went to be with his “Lord & Loved Ones” on January 30, 2022.
A visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 4pm to 8pm with a religious service being held at 6pm.
Gonzalo is preceded in death by his parents, Satero and Ofelia (Perez) Martinez; brothers, Enrique Martinez, Satero Martinez Jr., Abel Martinez, and Armando Martinez; sisters, Ofelia (DiDi) Cano and Leonor Salinas.
Gonzalo leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Mary Sotelo; his son, Gonzalo Martinez Jr., and wife Lisa; his daughters, Sandra Reyes and Katie Martinez and fiancé Alberto Rodriguez; grandchildren, Phillip Anthony Martinez, Shelby Martinez, and Jacob Reyes and wife Amy.
Avid sportsman – cyclist, fisherman, and golfer. A loyal Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and Houston Rockets fan.
Gonzalo was a loving Husband, Father, Grandpa “Popo”, Brother, Uncle, and Friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Words of condolences may be left for the Martinez Family at www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
