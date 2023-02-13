Gloria Nieto Castillo, 65, of Rosenberg was born on December 15, 1957 in East Bernard, Texas and she went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2023 in Houston, TX.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a rosary to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Gloria was a very talented person, especially when it came to cooking. She could read a recipe and replicate it exactly the same, with much anticipation, we could not wait for the end results. Her other talent was the gift of communication. Gloria would enter a room and be able to carry a conversation with anybody, but it was that enchanting smile that captured my heart… for years and years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend that will be dearly missed!
She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Nieto and Susie DeLao Nieto; brother, Raul Nieto and sister, Estella Morales.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Andrew Castillo; children, Andy Castillo, Frank E. Belmarez; grandchildren, Nick Mendoza, Jason Castillo, Nathan Hernandez; siblings, Sammy Nieto, Norma Nieto Rodriquez, Adela Diaz and husband Mario and Jose Nieto and wife Sally. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Castillo family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.