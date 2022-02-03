Gloria Garcia Olguin

Rosenberg, TX (77471)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Periods of rain and freezing rain this evening...becoming partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%.