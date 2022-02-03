Gloria Garcia Olguin, 79, of Rosenberg was born on November 28, 1942 in Robstown, Texas and she passed away on January 29, 2022 in Rosenberg, TX.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Gloria was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister that will be dearly missed by all of her family, but she will remain in our hearts forever!
She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Santana Olguin and son, Jorge Luis Olguin.
Gloria is survived by her children, Tony Olguin and wife Michelle, Robert Olguin and wife Norma, Bennie Olguin and wife Esther, Joe Olguin and wife Candice, Rigoberto "Rocky" Olguin and wife Michele; daughter-in-law, Belinda Olguin; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and sister, Juanita Olguin and husband Roberto. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Olguin family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
