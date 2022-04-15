Gloria Cecelia Zdunkewicz, 84 passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Rosenberg. She was born November 09, 1934, in Rosenberg to William and Cecelia Raska. She was married to her husband Daniel Zdunkewicz for 64 years. Gloria was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church since 1964 and was a member of the Catholic Daughters, volunteered on Compassion Committee, Grand-pals at Holy Rosary, Holy Rosary Funeral Committee, Volunteered at Oak Bend Medical Center for 10 years, and made coleslaw dressing for the Knights of Columbus fish fry for 35 years. She loved the Astros, Tennis, Traveling through Europe, Colorado and Alaskan Cruise being among her favorites. She loved yard work and got yard of the month twice.
Survivors include 3 children, Randall Zdunkewicz and wife Judy, Jana Kuzniar and husband James, Carlen Bibb and husband Craig, her sister, Barbara Sims and husband Jim, 6 grandchildren, Chet Zdunkewicz and wife Robin, Jason Zdunkewicz and wife Casey, Christopher Kuzniar and wife Rachel, Kirstyn Moeckel and husband Ryan, Taylor Zdunkewicz, Tanner Bibb, 7 great grandchildren, Brenner Zdunkewicz, Whitman Zdunkewicz, Brazos Zdunkewicz, Easton Zdunkewicz, Rylee Moeckel, Madison Moeckel and Everly Kuzniar. She was preceded in death by parents, her husband, Daniel Zdunkewicz, son, Stephen Zdunkewicz and brother, Allen Ray Raska.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 25, from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
The family sends a special thanks to Christi and Roxanne for their care and compassion during their Mothers illness.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
