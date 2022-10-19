Glennda Patricia (Pat) Miller died peacefully on October 11, 2022 after a courageous battle with pneumonia, following a successful stem cell transplant to overcome cancer. Pat was surrounded by her husband, John, sons Chris and Marty, and daughter Bonnie who had the blessing and privilege of holding Pat’s hands and praying over her as she transitioned to being with her own Mom and Dad, her little brother and Our Lord God in Heaven. Pat is covered in the Eternal peace of Christ and we are grateful, though devastatingly heartbroken.
Pat was born on May 28, 1951 in Aurora, Colorado to Bill Wallace and Donna Patricia McCarthy Wallace. Pat’s dad was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force, so she spent childhood and adolescent years in Japan, Hawaii, Ohio, Virginia and Texas.
Pat married John Dennis Miller on August 25, 1973 in San Antonio, Texas. They first met
while attending undergraduate school at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. Pat and John enjoyed 49 years of marriage and lived out their vows of holy matrimony with grace, love and persistence. They set a wonderful example for their 3 beautiful children and 11 grandchildren. John and Pat raised their family in Sugar Land, Texas where they both worked for Fort Bend Independent School District.
A lifelong educator, Pat started her 30 year career as an elementary school teacher and later acquired her school library certification. She was an elementary teacher or librarian at Blue Ridge, Colony Bend, St. Francis de Sales, Walker Station, Austin Parkway and Creech Elementary. Her love of teaching and reading to her own children and to thousands of students eventually led her to a full-time career as a beloved children’s book writer, visiting author and professional Storyteller. In 2010, she published her first children’s book, Substitute Groundhog, followed by 8 additional publications including in 2016, the award-winning non-fiction story, The Hole Story of the Doughnut, about the origin of the donut.
Anyone that knows Pat knows of her passion for education. At the heart of every educator is an ability to identify a need in others and a desire to help satisfy it. Educating others was a gift she shared through her work in the classroom, her writing, school library visits, workshops, conferences, religious education and countless other occasions where Pat identified someone with a need and she tried to help fill it. She was also a lifelong learner, with a tremendous intellect and curiosity. During retirement, Pat shared her passion for learning and teaching others with sessions at Card Crafters, the Stamp Club, youth programs as a Master Gardener, and teaching “Texas School” with her grandchildren over Zoom during Covid. She kept her memory sharp and her sense of humor sharper by acting in several plays in her neighborhood. Pat started a Non-Fiction Fest conference for fellow writers to hone their craft of authoring children’s nonfiction books. She taught herself to use various technology platforms to create web-based educational posts and blogs about nonfiction writing and supported and encouraged many fellow authors in their pursuits. At one conference, Pat even taught attendees how to Line Dance to share in the fun and enjoyment of Texas, a state she was truly fond and proud of for its friendly, kind and hospitable people.
There was no joy greater for Pat than being a grandmother. She loved sharing a favorite book with one, or oftentimes many, of her grandchildren on her lap. Her 11 grandchildren, ages 12 to 5 months, could bring a smile to her face or a laugh to her lips with any of their antics or stories about their activities and adventures. “Grandma” was beloved by all her grandchildren and will surely be missed especially at birthdays or holidays when they could expect a homemade card made especially for them by Pat.
When Pat wasn’t reading or writing or with her family, she was celebrating God’s creation in her garden at her home in Richmond, Texas. She was a trained volunteer Master Gardener with the Texas A&M Fort Bend County AgriLife Extension Service. Pat particularly enjoyed volunteering for the Girl Scout events hosted by the Master Gardeners or the summer camp programs where she could help teach another generation about the joys of identifying, growing and tending plants and flowers.
Pat’s faith was deeply personal, incredible and inspiring. Throughout many challenging times in her life, she trusted that God had a plan for her. Although she had fears about the stem cell transplant, Pat never doubted that God would hold her in the palm of His hand - and He did. It just didn’t go the way our earthly imaginings had hoped, but we admire her courage and are grateful she didn’t suffer for years with cancer that would have brought so much pain and robbed her of quality of life. She is now enjoying the riches of Heaven and all its amazing peace and joy that God promises us.
Pat is survived by her husband, John Miller, three children, Chris Miller and his wife Rachel, Marty Miller and his wife Nicole, Bonnie Dombrowski and her husband Nick; grandchildren Darcy, Madeleine, Wyatt, Walt, Colette, Ada, Adison, Shaylyn, Austin, Lilly and Savannah whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Donna Wallace and her brother Bill, Jr (Billy), and is survived by her sisters Tereasa Wallace, Elizabeth Wallace, as well as Corinne McKay who was like a sister.
The Miller family would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the staff of M.D. Anderson Stem Cell and ICU teams for the love and care given to Pat during her residency and final days. You will always have a special place with our family.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S. 4th Street Richmond, TX 77469.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be considered for:
Fort Bend County Master Gardeners
Youth Programs c/o Brandy Rader
1402 Band Road, Suite 100
Rosenberg, TX 77471
