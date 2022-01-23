Glenda Martinez was preceded in death by Her father Pete Martinez Jr , Late Hushand John B Garza III, Son In Law Ricky Salinas Jr. Grand Parents Esquiel Sr & Maria Cavazos and Pedro & Beatrice Martinez.
Survived by Mother Guadalupe Martinez, Brother Pete Martinez III, Sister Diana and Husband Rene Garcia, Daughter Devin Martinez, Sons Rudy B. Garza and Wife Corina, Matt Garza and Crystal, and Boyfrend Jason Longoria as well as GrandKids and many Family and Friends.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements Visitation:
Thursday, January 27, 2022
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home
Funeral Service:
Thursday, January 27, 2022
2:00 p.m.
Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home
Burial:
San Francisco Cemetery in Needville, Tx
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.