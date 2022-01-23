Glenda Martinez

Glenda Martinez was preceded in death by Her father Pete Martinez Jr , Late Hushand John B Garza III, Son In Law Ricky Salinas Jr. Grand Parents Esquiel Sr & Maria Cavazos and Pedro & Beatrice Martinez.

Survived by Mother Guadalupe Martinez, Brother Pete Martinez III, Sister Diana and Husband Rene Garcia, Daughter Devin Martinez, Sons Rudy B. Garza and Wife Corina, Matt Garza and Crystal, and Boyfrend Jason Longoria as well as GrandKids and many Family and Friends.

Deceased’s funeral arrangements Visitation:

Thursday, January 27, 2022

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home

Funeral Service:

Thursday, January 27, 2022

2:00 p.m.

Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home

Burial:

San Francisco Cemetery in Needville, Tx

To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.