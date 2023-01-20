Gladys Louise Henrichsen went to join her heavenly father and loved ones who have passed before, on January 18, 2023 at the age of 95. She was born on January 8, 1928 to parents Herman and Clara Richter. She will forever be lovingly missed by her family.
Gladys grew up on a farm with her parents and siblings in Beasley, Texas, and on November 15, 1947 she married Marvin Henrichsen, her husband of 59 years, who passed away on January 24, 2006. She loved her bookkeeping job with Mellon Real Estate, and worked for the Mellons for 42 years before retiring in order to care for Marvin when his health was failing him.
Gladys always had a smile on her face, always stayed busy, and worked tirelessly. She loved working outdoors whether it be in her yard, helping her son plant his garden, or previously working in the pasture and woods at the Giddings and then Sheridan ranch where she and Marvin previously spent almost every weekend. She also loved crocheting and made beautiful afghans for all of the children and grandchildren, and playing 42 dominoes, however, baking was her favorite pastime. No one will ever be able to top her brownies and chocolate chip cookies, and she always enjoyed trying new recipes. She was also a long-time member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Rosenberg.
Gladys leaves behind her son Ricky Henrichsen and wife, Gloria, daughter Judy Spinks and husband Doug, grandchildren Amy Sodolak and husband Owen, Nathan Henrichsen and wife Melissa, Ryan Henrichsen and April Teel, Jason Spinks and wife Rhonda, Cody Spinks, Cory Spinks, great grandchildren Hunter Sodolak, Haley Sodolak, and Lucas Henrichsen, sister Lorene Engel and husband Loyd, sister Ella Mae Schmidt, brother-in-law Ivan Lee Richter and special friend Belinda Tristan.
She was predeceased in death by husband, Marvin Henrichsen, infant sons, Marvin Henrichsen, Jr. and Melvin Henrichsen, beloved grandson, Travis Henrichsen, brother Larry Richter, sister-in-law Lucille Richter and brother-in-law Buddy Schmidt.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1513 West Street, Rosenberg, Texas, with services following at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, TX. Pallbearers will be Jason Spinks, Cory Spinks, Cody Spinks, Nathan Henrichsen, Lucas Henrichsen, Ryan Henrichsen, Owen Sodolak, and Hunter Sodolak.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1513 West St., Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.