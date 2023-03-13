Gladys Louise Barta, 97, of Richmond, TX, passed away on March 12, 2023, in Needville, TX.
Gladys was the first of two children born to H.C. and Bertha (Schwartze) Ehlert. She grew up in the Needville area and graduated from Richmond High School in 1943. She attended Texas Lutheran College and the University of Houston, earning her Bachelor’s degree in education and later her Masters degree. She began her teaching career in 1946 at Needville ISD before moving to Lamar CISD. She taught at Robert E. Lee Elementary until Travis Elementary opened. She spent the balance of her career at Travis Elementary, retiring in 1988 after 38 years of teaching.
In 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, I.H. (Herman) Barta, of Fairchilds, TX. Gladys and Herman had one son, Tim.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, H.C. and Bertha (Schwartze) Ehlert; sister, Bertha (Ehlert) Tielke; and husband, I.H. (Herman) Barta.
She is survived by one son, Tim, and wife Terry; three grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Elizabeth Williams and the staff at Reliable Oaks and Windsor Hospice for their tender care of “Momma”.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with burial following in Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Visitation will be from 1:00 — 2:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home, for one hour preceding the Funeral Service.
Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1513 West Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Condolence messages may be written for the Barta family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
