Funeral services for Gilbert Amaya Mata, 85, of Rosenberg will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment following at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Gilbert was born on September 1, 1937 and he passed away on February 4, 2023 in Rosenberg, TX. He was the owner of Gilbert's Beer and Pool for 50 years. He will be dearly missed!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Margarito Mata and Maria De Refugio Amaya Mata; siblings, Tomas Mata, Alicia Balles, David Mata, Manuel Mata and Juan Mata.
Gilbert is survived by his children, Phillip Mata, Corina Mata Martinez, Eric Mata Mirelez, Gilbert Mata Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica Jackson and husband Marcus Sr., Miranda Villaloboz, Noah Martinez, Joshua Martinez, April Lynn Cloudt, Jonathan Mata and wife Amalia, Janae Mirelez, Naveen Mirelez, Suraiya Mirelez, Eric Mata Mirelez Jr.; great grandchildren, Nathaniel Mata, Myaiah Jackson, Marcus Jackson Jr., Giovanno Ponciano Jr., Zion Vasquez, Ezra Vasquez, Noah Cloudt, Ezekiel Cloudt, Ruby Mata, Emmanuel Mata; great great granddaughter, Nova Mata; siblings, Margarito Mata Jr. and wife Lety, Carmen Mata Rivera and Yolanda Mata. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Mata family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.