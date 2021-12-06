Gertrude Thielemann Ellermann was born to Otto and Julia Thielemann on March 23, 1923 and went to be with her Lord on December 4, 2021 at Greatwood Senior Living in Sugar Land, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband Reinhard Henry Ellermann in 2019 after 75 years of marriage.
Gertrude was the eighth child of nine, all of who were deceased before her: Henry & Hilma Thielemann, Alfred & Hattie Thielemann, George & Pauline Thielemann, Lillie & Albert Steffen, Marie & Leonard Tormey, Emma & Bill Will, Hilda & Joseph Brinkmeyer, and Robert & Dinah Thielemann.
Survivors include her four sons: Ronald & Diana, Dr. David & Lee Andra, Ricky & Jody, Mark & Lisa; seven grandchildren: Jonathan, Christopher, Dustin & Mark Allen Ellermann, Risa Adams, Kristin Utpadel & Kayla Pitts; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Hertha Schneider; and many nieces and nephews.
For most of her life, Gertrude was a stay at home wife and mother, helping on the farm and raising her four sons. She was dedicated to her church, playing the organ for 35 years, until 1997. She was WM President for several terms and Junior Girls Sunday School Teacher. Gertrude also served as a Deacon on the church board for 2 terms.
In 1973 Gertrude was the Regional Conservation Homemaker for this area. After the boys were gone from home, she worked at Be-Mars Hallmark Shop for 13 years from 1981-1994. For the last 3 years, she was a resident at Greatwood Assisted Living in Sugar Land.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg with Pastors Deborah Prihoda & David Kent officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
For those wishing, please consider making a donation to the Embassy Assembly of God Church in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
