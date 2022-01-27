Georgina Cisneros Trevino, 82, passed away at her home, surrounded by her immediate family, on January 26, 2022, Rosenberg, Texas. She was born July 7, 1939 at San Benito, Texas to the parents of Alfredo and Juanita Trevino.
She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Davila, Gracie Ward; grand-child Zachary Ward and wife Valerie; brother Claudio Trevino and sisters Gume Trevino and Martha Suarez along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Gerardo Trevino, and Humberto Trevino.
She was an active baptized kingdom publisher of Jehovah's Witnesses for 47 years. Loved reading the bible daily and shared scriptural thoughts to all she met. She's known for her beautiful smile and her joy for life.
She will be dearly missed by her family and extended spiritual family.
Memorial services will be announced to family and friends.
