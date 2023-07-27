Georgie Novak Ling, born June 10, 1932 in Hallettsville, Texas, passed peacefully on July 24, 2023.
Georgie Novak was raised on a family farm in Moravia. After she met Eugene Ling in Schulenberg, they got married on June 9, 1952 and eventually settled to raise their children in Richmond where Georgie lived for over 60 years.
She spent many years as a seamstress for local apparel shops, school athletic and theatre groups, and personal acquaintances. Georgie volunteered her time with several charitable organizations including the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was instrumental in organizing the first annual Turkey dinners, back when it only took three turkeys to feed the entire church. She defeated cancer at age 81 and remained active in her community throughout her life.
Georgie was a talented gardener growing various vegetables and the best Meyer lemons in her back garden, as well as beautiful daisies and roses in front of her home. She loved playing dominoes with her friends, where she sometimes won and sometimes allowed her friends to win, but she always had fun. She enjoyed attending Silver Sneakers at the Y, working jigsaw puzzles, and being an armchair batting coach for her Houston Astros. Georgie was a gifted cook and delighted in creating meals to share with loved ones. She was always happiest surrounded by family.
Petite in stature but abundant in character, Georgie Ling knew how to make people smile and her lively nature will remain in the hearts of everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Eugene Ling; parents, Emil and Cecelia Novak of El Campo; and brother Marvin Novak of Manvel. She is survived by daughter Kathy Barger and husband Terry of Bryan; son Travis Ling and wife Mary of Katy; and grandchildren Sarah Oldham and husband Casey of College Station, Dylan Ling of Austin, and Nikki Ling of Katy.
Services will be held Monday, July 31 at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg, Texas. Visitation will be at 9am with services beginning at 10am followed by a reception at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to The American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
