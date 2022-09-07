Georgie Jonell Vaculik passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, in Rosenberg, Texas. She was born April 28, 1937, in Damon, Texas to Florene and Henry Meyer. Jonell was a boisterous woman with a laugh larger than life. She loved spending her days at the family farm after her retirement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. After she moved back to Rosenberg, she spent the rest of her days close to her children, who she adored more than life, and was loved in return.
Survivors are her daughters, Andrea Carol Vaculik, Trish Nowak and husband Ron, Karen Amis, and Sandra Hein and husband Paul; grandchildren Brandon and Jenna Nowak, Sean Hein and wife Candice, Kaleigh Herrera and husband Scooter, Morgan Hein, Forest Amis, Olivia Gomez and husband Miseal, and Emily Amis; great grandchildren Jeremy Vela, Christopher, Carlee, Scarlett, Cash Hein, and Lance Lemos, Kailynn, Aaron, and Devin Nowak, Royce, Sebastian and Ellie Gomez, and Brooks and Carson Herrera.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, George Vaculik, daughter Vicki Vaculik, and sister Esther Dittrich.
Visitation is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. A Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 12, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
